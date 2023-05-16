We will not beg you to work for the NDC’s victory in 2024 – Sam George

Politics of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament of Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has said that no member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be begged to work for the party’s victory in the general election in 2024.



According to him, although an NDC win in 2024 will require a collective effort, no party member should expect to be begged before they work.



“When we go to an election, one person will win and the other will lose. After the person has won and he says everybody else is welcome, you want me to come to your house and beg you to come and work for the NDC. Why, when the NDC comes to power and you are making demands from people in government, will we beg you before we give it to you? If you are a party person, you come on board and work for the party,” he said.



The MP continued to add that anyone who truly loves the party will work willingly for its victory.



“I have opened my doors to anybody who wants to work, but as I said, I'm not going to beg anybody to come and work for the NDC. Anybody who truly loves the NDC will work for the NDC’s victory. You will not sit back and say that unless they come and beg you,” he added.



Sam George said this on TV3’s Newday, monitored by GhanaWeb.



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







NW/OGB