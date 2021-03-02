General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

We will not be reckless – Muntaka vows after the rejection of Oppong Nkrumah, two others

Muntaka Mohammed, the Minority Chief Whip has assured that the National Democratic Congress’ caucus in parliament will not renege on their promise to ensure that the composition of the eighth parliament accounts for something valuable to the country.



According to him, at all times, the Minority MPs will act in the interest of the country and ensure that parliament is no rubber-stamp institution.



Speaking in an interview with Joy News, the Asawase MP praised Ghanaians for their support of the Appointments Committee in the vetting of ministerial-nominees.



He observed that unlike previous years, Ghanaians have collaborated with the committee and provided information on key issues.



He vowed that the Minority MPs will not take for granted the confidence reposed in them by Ghanaians and will hold the government accountable.



“The vetting this time has been more intense thanks to the general public and our team. The general public has provided more information. This time around, they believe that due to the nature of parliament, there is the possibility of truly holding people accountable, so the public has been more forthcoming with information.



“It is our hope that the government will be more responsible. One thing that we keep promising is that we’ll not be reckless. We will be responsible and act in the national interest. We will not be reckless in our actions,” he said.



Muntaka also confirmed reports that the thirteen NDC MPs on the committee voted against three of the nominees and suspended judgement on five others.



Muntaka who declined to mention the names of the nominees said that the NDC MPs believe the nominees per their performance before the committee did not fit the roles.



"We cannot support their nomination so they have to go to the floor for possible voting. And then we have those we need further and better particulars. If the further and better particulars are provided adequately, we will not have issues, but if the further and better particular are not enough we may not be able to approve their nomination."



