We will not accept 'evil' LGBTQ+ - National House of Chiefs declares stance

General News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of the National House of Chiefs have stated that they would in no way accept rights being sought by the LGBTQ+ community.



According to its president, Ogyeahohor Yaw Gyebi II, this is because activities of the LGBTQ+ community are evil and their activities frown on Ghana’s customs and traditions.



“LGBTQ is evil. We, the chiefs of Ghana, as the custodians of culture, customs, and traditions of our people, wish to state categorically that our traditions and customs recognize only male and female gender and no other gender.



“We declare that we will not allow any group or individual to propagate any course, conduct, or behaviors called LGBTQ+. This is an abomination, and we declare as immoral and an affront of our cherished values,” he said as quoted by a 3news.com report.



Ogyeahohor Yaw Gyebi II, President of the National House of Chiefs, made this known at a General Meeting of the House at Manhyia.



The meeting is also an occasion for the House to address some key national issues, the report added.



Parliament has so far adopted the motion of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliament Committee on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, also known as the anti-gay bill.



In the meantime, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:











You can also watch the first episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV:









AE/WA