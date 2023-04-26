We will not accept LGBTQ+ not in the era of NPP - Chieftaincy Minister

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: Victoria Agyemang

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has assured chiefs that the Government would not accept LGBTQ+, especially not during the administration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He said traditions, customs and norms governing the country frown on such acts therefore nothing would push government to accept it.



“We will not accept LGBTQ+ whatsoever, our customs and traditions frowns on it,” he said.



The minister in an interview with Ghanaweb, noted that it was imperative for traditional areas to develop a chieftaincy succession record to help track, identify persons qualified to ascend various thrones to avoid chieftaincy disputes.



According to him, only six out of the over three hundred traditional areas have successfully completed and documented their succession lines. He pleaded with the other areas to as a matter of urgency complete theirs. They include: Awutu, Offinso, Tepa, Bereku, Hwidiem and Kwahu.

He said, “So long as some have done the succession lines successfully, we can all do it to avoid chieftaincy issues.”

He said about 70 per cent of national security issues were chieftaincy related, thus, called on the chiefs to help find lasting solutions to the issues.



The chieftaincy minister pleaded to all traditional rulers to help reduce chieftaincy disputes for peace to reign in the country for development.



He stated that a lot of resources, funds among others drain when settling chieftaincy disputes and promised to collaborate stakeholders to develop a roadmap for lasting peace on chieftaincy issues.



He told the various traditional area to release lands to investors when they show up to ensure development and reduce unemployment among the youth.



The minister also called on all traditional rulers to pray, guide and support him in his new role to fulfill the huge task bestowed him by the President.



He explained, “ I am your own, please i need your guidance, counseling and prayers to fulfill the task though i have limited time.”