'We will nominate a royal for the Kwahu Pepease Stool in line with NHC ruling' - Abusuapanyin Nana Kweku Agyapong

Regional News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: Dumenu Charles Selorm, Contributor

The family of Nana Bonsu Ayirepe and other royals held a press conference at his residence on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.



In attendance were Abusuapanyin Nana Kweku Agyapong, Akwamuhene Nana Anyan Panyin lI, Kofi Addo Adomako, Kwabena Boateng Agyenim, and Nana Anim Apeadu.



Addressing the media, Abusuapanyin Nana Kweku Agyapong acknowledged the recent judgment of the Judicial Committee of the National House of Chiefs.



He clarified that the National House of Chiefs in its ruling, did not state that Nana Bonsu Ayirepe isn't a royal nor is he unqualified to be the Chief of Kwahu Pepease.



He continued that the ruling was based on the issue of nomination and the fact that Nana Oforiwah Pokua who is also the Kyidomhemaa took the position that she did not nominate Nana Bonsu Ayirepe.



Abusuapanyin Nana Kweku Agyapong also said that the claim by Nana Oforiwah Pokua, that the Kwahu Pepease Stool was a reserve of the Santase Bretuo Royal Family was incorrect and has not been affirmed by the ruling.



The Akwamuhene Nana Anyan Panyin lI and Kofi Addo Adomako took turns to answer questions from the media and emphasized that the ruling has not acknowledged Nana Oforiwah Pokua's claim of enstooling Nana Owusu Mensah II.



Concluding, the Abusuapanyin Nana Kweku Agyapong reiterated that as a family, they have accepted the ruling of the National House of Chiefs, therefore a royal will be nominated in line with the ruling for the kingmakers to enstool.



However, Nana Bonsu is in good standing and will receive overwhelming support from all.