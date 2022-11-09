'We will monitor your social media handles in terms of conduct' - Law students told

General News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

The Director of the Ghana School of Law, Yaw Oppong, has directed that all social media handles of students at the school be monitored for characters befitting their profession.



This was after he directed that the students of the school submit their social media handles for monitoring, a report by myjoyonline.com said.



Yaw Oppong explained that this will help the students use their social media handles to promote ethical characters befitting of the profession they are entering.



“Everybody will have to provide their social media handles. We are going to look at it and you will be monitored in terms of conduct. We are required by law to make recommendations. We don’t want to stampede you.



“You are going to reapply beyond the pass and submit yourselves for all legitimate checks,” he said.



The Ghana School of Law director made these comments at the swearing-in ceremony of executives of the School of Law Students’ Representative Council (SRC), the report added.



Yaw Oppong urged the students to live upright lifestyles befitting their status as legal practitioners so that the General Legal Council will not be in a position to bring their characters into question one day.



“Once we are doing our best to ensure that as many of you as possible who want to help yourselves go beyond the stage you are, and we are succeeding, it will not compromise your good character.



“It’s of no use if you are qualified to go to second year, and you are told that you cannot go because of bad character,” he added.



The Ghana School of Law was established in 1958 by Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, to become a centre of excellence in Africa and the world at large for professional legal training and research.



