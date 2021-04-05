We will kick out all Alottey Jacob-like characters from the party - Anita Desoso

Politics of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Former Vice-Chairperson of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anita Desoso has said that any member of the NDC who will behave like Alottey Jacobs will be kicked out.



Last week, the Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs was sacked from the party.



In a press release signed by General Secretary Johnson Aseidu Nketia, the party said that its disciplinary committee found Mr Jacobs guilty of allegations of misconduct and anti-party conduct brought against him.



Reacting to the news in an interview MyNewsGh.com monitored, Anita Desoso said it a good decision by the NDC to kick out Allotey Jacob from the party therefore whoever takes his footsteps will be kicked out.



“NDC is for no one we have leaders in the party, so whoever misbehave like Alottey Jacobs will be kicked out and that’s is the only way we can be better,” she said on Peace FM.



Adding on she said: “it is sad a lot is going on in the party but it is sad no one wants to talk about and surprise the leaders are mute too.”