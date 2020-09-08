General News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

We will investigate the assassination of Ahmed Suale, J.B Danquah - Mahama promises

The late investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale

John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, has vowed to find the murderers of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale and J.B Danquah Adu, the former MP for Abuakwa North.



He said, “We will commence investigation into the death of Ahmed Suale and other unsolved issues including the murder of J.B Danquah.”



Ahmed Hussein-Suale who was an undercover investigative journalist and an associate of renowned investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas was murdered on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.



Assailants reportedly rode on a motorbike and shot him thrice: twice in the chest and once in his neck while the journalist was in a moving car in Madina, apparently heading home.



Despite efforts by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to find the murderers and bring them to book, it appears their investigations have hit a snag.



Ahmed played a key role in Tiger Eye Private Investigations which unravelled corruption in the Ghana Football Association in the documentary named "Number 12".



In the case of J.B Danquah Adu who was murdered in 2016 in his home, the accused has been remanded in prison custody for four years now without the trial showing signs of progress.



Meanwhile, the accused has made videos from his prison cell and mentioned names but the police have yet to give the public any progress report.





