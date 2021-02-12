General News of Friday, 12 February 2021

We will hunt you down, and destroy you - Rear Admiral Issah Yakubu tells sea criminals

Newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Issah Yakubu, has sent a word of caution to the criminals on the sea.



According to him, the Maritime authority has taken notice of the continuous criminal activities on Ghana’s water bodies hence the authority will clamp down on all criminal activities.



The Chief of Naval Staff stressed that the Maritime authority will ensure that Ghana's territorial waters are free from all criminal activities so that the seafarers will feel safe to conduct business without fear in order to expand the blue economy.



“I want to sound a note of caution to the criminals out there on the sea. We have heard you loud and clear, you will hear from us soon. Ghanaian waters will no longer be an easy prey for you, we will hunt you down and destroy you,” he said.



He gave this warning at the handing over ceremony of Rear Admiral Seth Amoama, the out-going Chief of Naval Staff on Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Navy Headquarters, Burma Camp.



He added that the authority will enhance their cooperation with the Ghana Airforce and continue to collaborate with other stakeholders to realize a common goal to ensure the waters are safe.



He reiterated that while the situation in the maritime domain of Ghana is relatively safe, a lot more needs to be done.



