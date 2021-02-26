General News of Friday, 26 February 2021

We will have a dialogue on excessive noise made by churches in communities - Chieftaincy Minister-Designate

Ebenezer Kojo Kum, Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

The Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum has stated that when he is given the nod he will ensure that a proper dialogue is held to address the issue of excessive noise made by churches in the community.



Responding to a series of questions asked during his turn at the ministerial vetting, Mr Kum told the Appointments Committee of Parliament that, he will work with stakeholders to sensitize people on the issue of noise making in the community by creating an enabling environment for all.



“I give you the assurance that collaboration will be done to address that, we will have a proper stakeholder engagement with chiefs and come up with a proper measure to address that,” he said.



Speaking on the development of districts, he said he will collaborate with traditional councils to come up with a proper structure of development to develop the communities.



“Already the structure at the Metropolitan, Municipal and District assembly levels make provision for the involvement of chiefs in the selection of the government appointees to the various assemblies. So there is this collaboration already in existence, when I am given the nod we will strengthen this collaboration so that the kind of development that we have or we are expecting in the various Metropolitan, Municipal and district assemblies is achieved,” he added.