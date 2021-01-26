General News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: GNA

We will forever remember Rawlings - GJA

The late Former President Jerry John Rawlings

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) says it will forever remember the first President of the Fourth Republic, Jerry John Rawlings, for his unique role in building the country’s democracy.



The Association credited him for the birth of the 1992 constitution, which shaped Ghana’s history anchored democracy.



The GJA, in a statement, commended the former President for chapter 12 of the 1992 constitution, which initiated freedom and independence of the media in Ghana, on “an unprecedented scale.”



The statement said, although the former President had issues with the media during his 20years rule, he was able to reach out to the media when he became a statesman.



It said the cordial relations culminated in the national executive of the Association, paying him a historic courtesy call about a year ago, as part of activities to mark the GJA’s 70th anniversary.



The statement said the Association received the news of his demise with shock and trepidation and “still reeling under anguish and heartbroken in disbelief” that, the man whom they saw barely two weeks ago in a sombre mood but his usual charismatic demeanour, played a remarkable role at the burial and funeral of his beloved mother, be gone so soon.



It said the Association’s “heart goes out to Her Excellency, former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children, the rest of the family and the entire nation, for such a colossal and irreplaceable loss.”



