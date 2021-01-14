Politics of Thursday, 14 January 2021

We will face NPP lawmakers squarely over majority side of Parliament - Dr. Apaak

MP for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South constituency of the Upper East Region, Hon. Dr. Clement Abas Apaak has served a notice to the public that they [NDC lawmakers] will face squarely NPP lawmakers if they try to use force to occupy the seats at the right-hand side of the Speaker.



"Folks, be assured that we are ready. If the NPP side decides to forcibly remove us from the right-hand side of Mr. Speaker on Friday, we will be ready," the Builsa South lawmaker said in a Facebook post.



He also added that it is only the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin who can resolve the current impasse on the basis of law and the Standing Orders of the august house.



"We expect this matter to be resolved by leadership on the basis of law and our standing orders, nothing more; nothing less," he stated.



As both NDC and NPP have an equal number of lawmakers in the 8th Parliament with just one independent member, Parliament is yet to determine which side of the house is majority or minority. This, according to reports will be done on Friday, January 15.