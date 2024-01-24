We will drag Wontumi to Manhyia if he fails to honour summons – Ayariga Osman

Politics of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Deputy Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ayariga Osman has served notice of his intent to drag the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi, before the Ashanti Traditional Council if he fails to honour their summons.



Speaking on the Tuesday, January 23, 2023, edition of TV3 New Day programme, Ayariga asserted that Wontumi who had failed to honour an earlier invitation by the Council will be forced to respect the invitation if he fails to attend to the council to answer to allegations made against him by next Monday.



He alleged a deliberate attempt by Wontumi to run away from the Council and the complicity of the leadership of the NPP in making sure the matter against Wontumi is not addressed.



“They believe that because it is their stronghold, they can get away with doing just anything and everything in the Ashanti region and if you would realise, that is what has resulted in this lukewarm approach to actually solving this issue.



“For this issue to have run for the past seven days or more and now the General Secretary is going there, and you are now telling us that you are pleading; you get there and you are now telling us that Wontumi is not feeling well.



"I am telling you; the president has told us to be citizens and not spectators and Wontumi, we as citizens of this country and as youth of this country, and for the respect we have for the Ashanti Kingdom and chiefs in general, he should respectfully walk there; walk that walk of shame to the Manhyia Palace.



“Otherwise, we the youth of this country wherever we see him, we will bundle him, we will tie him and we will drag him like a goat to the Ashanti Kingdom and to the Manhyia Palace to answer those derogatory statements that he made,” he stated.



The Kumasi Traditional Council recently summoned Chairman Wontumi over reports of his challenge of the authority of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during a party event.



Appearing before the Council last week, the leadership of the NPP led by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah pleaded for time for Wontumi to make his appearance citing health reasons.



But the Council refuted the justification and ordered the party to produce Wontumi within seven days. They also demanded the presence of lawyer Maurice Ampaw and the management of Wontumi Media over the utterance of the lawyer on the matter involving their owner.



