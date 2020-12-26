Politics of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Source: Peace FM

We will deal with Jean Mensa, Interior Ministry & police - Sam George

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George

Members of Parliament (MPs) from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have sworn to 'deal' with the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Madam Jean Mensa for the act of gross disrespect shown towards them.



The Interior Ministry and the Ghana Police Service will also not be spared.



Leading this call is the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Hon Sam Nartey George.



"...the disrespect she has shown to us; we will deal with her in same manner when the next parliament starts because the next parliament we form the majority...the same applies to the Ministry of Interior and the Ghana Police Service...the police put their hands on Members of Parliament; it's unheard-of," he fumed.



This comes after the NDC MPs were prevented by police officers when they embarked on a march to present a petition on the 2020 Techiman South parliamentary poll to the EC boss.



They ended up reading their petition to the media since there was no EC official to receive it.



No prior notice



The Commission had explained that its failure to receive the petition was because the MPs failed to serve the EC prior notice.



However, Sam George who was speaking in an interview on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme said the Minority didn't need the Commission's permission before submitting a petition.



"...we were going to give a petition to them and we didn't need their permission...that Jean Mensa is now a demigod...? If some see her as a demigod, we won't accept it. She is just a public servant paid with our taxes..."





