Regional News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: GNA

We will continue to rescue children from slavery - Village of Hope

Village of Hope

Village of Hope, a non-governmental organisation with a focus on child protection, has reiterated its commitment to rescuing children from slavery in the country.



“…We will continue to support orphans and abandoned children in order to rescue them from slavery,” Mr. Fred Asare, Managing Director, Village of Hope, said at the launched of the 25th anniversary of the Organisation.



He said, “We have and continue to help and give hope to orphans, abandoned, destitutes and needy children as well as children who have been rescued from slavery, to heal the sick, rescue the perishing and care for the dying.



“We have and continue to feed the hungry, comfort the brokenhearted, lift up the downtrodden, protect the vulnerable, provide homes for the homeless and hope for the hopeless,” Mr Asare said.



Mr. Asare said they knew they needed to do more to provide hope for many and ready for the task.



He said the rescue mission could not be implemented by the Organisation alone and called for support from individuals and corporate Ghana to offer protection to the Ghanaian child.



“There is much more to do so let us all rise up and make some sacrifices for the sake of those who need our help.”



Village of Hope, headquartered in Gomoa Fetteh, in the Central Region, has an orphanage and a children’s home, a hospital, basic and Senior High Schools.



It was established on 24th February 1996 as an orphanage with only eight children and 4 workers.



The Organisation is now operating ministries in childcare, healthcare, education, spiritual care and much more in the Greater Accra, Central, Eastern and Upper East Regions of Ghana.



The ministries include two children’s homes at Gomoa Fetteh and Bongo, two basic schools at Fetteh and Nkwatia, a hospital at Fetteh, a senior high school at Fetteh, a vocational training institute at Ayawaso and a farm at Panfokrom.



It has also planted and strengthened churches throughout Ghana, rescued, repaired, prepared and propelled thousands of children to move into greatness.



Mr Francis-Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina, is one of the notable figures from the Village of Hope.