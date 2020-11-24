Politics of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: GNA

We will complete all inherited projects – Osei Mensah

Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister

Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, says the government will ensure the completion of development projects inherited from the NDC government.



He said unlike the NDC government, which abandoned development projects initiated by the President Kuffuor administration, the NPP government was working hard to ensure that all state-funded projects were completed for the benefit of the people.



Mr Osei Mensah was speaking at separate ceremonies to inaugurate various development projects in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.



The projects were six-unit classroom blocks each at Asakraka and Amadum-Adankwame and a Divisional and District police headquarters at Abuakwa.



The Divisional and District police headquarters were started by the NDC administration.



The Minister said the 500-bed military hospital at Afari in the Municipality, which was also started by the NDC, would soon be inaugurated for use.



He charged the people to vote for the President and Mr Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, the party’s parliamentary candidate for the area, to enable the party to continue with its national transformation agenda.



Mr Michael Amoah Awuku, Municipal Chief Executive, appealed to the government to help construct the Abuakwa town roads.

