'We will be visiting our meters soon' - ECG boss discloses operation to arrest illegal electricity users

General News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), lawyer Samuel Dubik Mahama has issued a stern warning to electricity users engaged in illegal connection of meters.



The ECG has started an operation to collect monies owed them from their customers.



The operation commenced from March 20 and will end on April 20, 2023.



Speaking in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'kokrokoo' programme, the ECG Boss warned those who have illegally connected their meters to immediately correct it or desist from it, disclosing the company's next operation is to arrest all illegal users.



He disclosed that ECG officers accompanied by Police personnel will be dispatched to the homes of their customers.



"Illegal connection, the bypass, is stealing because in your mind, you haven't decided to pay. So, you are going to pay and as a result, you will be charged with stealing," he stated.



He cautioned customers not to refuse their officers entry into their homes stressing, "the meter in your house belongs to us. It is written on it 'property of the Electricity Company of Ghana', so we are visiting our meter . . . we will be visiting our meters after this revenue mobilization exercise".



Watch Video below:



