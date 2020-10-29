General News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

We will arrest you – IGP serves notice to criminals

James Oppong-Boanuh, IGP

Criminals who think they have escaped from the long arm of the law should be wary the security agencies will not rest until they have been arrested from their hideouts and prosecuted for the offence.



Inspector-General of Police(IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh has stated that crime has no expiry that and that criminals who have gone into hiding should know they cannot be there forever.



He has therefore charged personnel to use any lawful means available to them to apprehend criminals and let the laws deal with them to serve as a deterrent to others.



During a day’s working visit to Dambai, capital of the Oti Region to assess the operational preparedness of officers and men of the service ahead of December 7, 2020, polls he stated, “use all lawful means to arrest perpetrators of crime promptly but where the immediate arrest is not possible due to circumstances, the perpetrators must be arrested to face the law in the least opportune time”



He took the opportunity to visit traditional leaders who are stakeholders in maintaining law and order and urged them to educate the youth on the need to tolerate divergent views though they may disagree on political lines.



Accompanying the IGP on the visit were; COP Mr George Alex Mensah Director-General of Police Services, COP Kwaku Boadu-Peprah Director-General Operations, Superintendent Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman the Director of Public Affairs for the Ghana Police Service and Chief Staff Officer ACP Joseph Owusu-Ansah.





