General News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

We were working to broker peace agreement in Banda - GAF

Some personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has denied reports of military intimidation and prevention of eligible persons from registering in the ongoing registration exercise in the Banda constituency.



A statement issued by the public affairs directorate of the GAF indicated that their presence in the constituency together with other security agencies is to provide support to an agreement signed between by the opposition National Democratic Congress and governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) towards a peaceful registration exercise.



The statement said the two parties agreed to train their agents at the registration centres to fill challenge forms in challenging people whose citizenship or residency they doubted.



They also agreed to ensure there would be no physical violence should be used in preventing people from registering.



The statement further denied targeting a certain tribe in the ongoing exercise and has admonished the public to disregard such stories.













