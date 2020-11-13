General News of Friday, 13 November 2020

We were shocked at Rawlings' death - GPCC

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has expressed shock at the demise of the late Jerry John Rawlings.



According to the Council, Ghana has lost a great statesman.



In a press release copied to GhanaWeb, the Council extended its condolences to the bereaved family in this difficult time.



The statement noted the late J.J Rawlings will forever be remembered for his immense contribution to both GPCC and the country at large.



The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) received with shock and sadness the news of the sudden demise of our former President and First President of the Fourth Republic H.E. Jerry John Rawlings early on Thursday, November 12, 2020.



On behalf of the National Executive Council of GPCC, we convey our deepest condolences to the former First Lady Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children, family and the National Democratic Congress in this most difficult time. This loss is not only to the Rawlings family but to Ghana as a country and it is our prayer that the Lord will strengthen and comfort the bereaved family in this most difficult time.



The Council will forever remember his immense contributions to the state of Ghana, especially the solid foundation he laid for this enduring Fourth Republican constitutional democracy that has surpassed all other constitutions since independence. We at GPCC would particularly remember him for overseeing the drafting of a constitution that guaranteed religious freedoms as a fundamental human right.



The family, Party and indeed Ghana has lost a great statesman. May his soul rest in perfect peace.



Issued on behalf of the GPCC National Executive Council (NEC) by:



Rev. Emmanuel T. Barrigah

(General Secretary)

