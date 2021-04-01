We were rushed in approving ministers – Avoka

Politics of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

The member of the Parliament for the Zebilla East Constituency, Cletus Apul Avoka says members of Parliament were rushed in approving ministerial nominees of President Akufo-Addo.



According to the veteran legislator, the program of parliament made it difficult for them to have enough time to peruse the report of the Appointments Committee on the nominees after their vetting.



“There was a lot of speed over, from budget estimate approval to ministerial approvals. We were rushed to approve the ministers. We didn’t have time to study the reports on them. There was stampede and rush in approving Ofori-Atta."



“The rush was from the program of Parliament. The decision was rushed at the expense of accuracy and broad consultation. Many of the challenges that we (Minority) have is because of communication and lack of broad consultation,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Thursday.



He however said the clamour to have the minority leadership in the House changed is a recipe for disaster for the opposition party.



“There should be no change in leadership of the minority, I will not advocate that. I think the totality of their performance is positive. Haruna and his people have done well. If you make the mistake of changing them, you divide the caucus. In the interest of the party and in the interest of Ghana Parliament, we don’t want to rock the boat. On the balance of achievement, I think Haruna Iddrisu has done well to continue to be the leader of the NDC caucus,” he said.



Mr Avoka however said the resignation of the North Tongu lawmaker was a rushed decision.



“Ablakwa’s resignation from the appointments committee is very unfortunate. He’s a gentleman, he’s a good MP but I don’t think resignation can be said to be the best. I’ll be surprised if more MPs resign from the appointments committee because we have met and ironed out our differences.



Mr Ablakwa in his resignation noted he had taken the decision on the basis of principle and personal conviction.