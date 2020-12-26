Politics of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Source: Peace FM

We were punished for not prosecuting NDC corrupt officials - NPP's Ebo Mensah reveals

play videoPresident Akufo-Addo

Ebo Mensah, a member of the Communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says one of the reasons the party was 'punished' in the recently held election was because they failed to deal with corrupt officials in the erstwhile Mahama administration.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme, he said: "One thing we were punished for is that: Nana Addo decided to build the economy instead of going to court even though we had the evidence to jail the corrupt NDC officials. He decided to put that aside and focus on the development of Ghana...the thinking is that you (NPP) claim you have evidence against some corrupt NDC officials yet they're not being prosecuted, and so they voted against us. It is an eye-opener...let's revisit and jail them"



33 incumbent NPP MPs lost their seats in the December 7 polls and the ruling party is trying to find reasons for this loss.



