We were not too satisfied with Hohoe seat – Freddie Blay

Politics of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: 3 News

National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay has disclosed that the party wanted more than only one seat from the Volta Region in the December 7, 2020 elections.



He said winning only the Hohoe Constituency was not a feat they were absolutely satisfied with.



“We were not too satisfied with it,” he opened up in an interview with Dzifa Bampoe on TV3 on Saturday, March 27.



The NPP, for the first time in the history of the Fourth Republic, won a seat in the stronghold of its archrivals the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Despite having won a seat in the erstwhile Volta Region before, the NPP’s win of the Hohoe Constituency with Minister of Railways John-Peter Amewu as its Parliamentary Candidate in last year’s elections is a feat many considered unprecedented.



The Volta Region has been the biggest source of votes for the NDC since the advent of the current republic.



But Mr Amewu beat Professor Margaret Kweku with 26,952 total votes in the 2020 elections to win the seat for his party. He was then the Minister of Energy.



Commenting on the inroads being made by the NPP in the Region, Mr Blay said the attitude of the people towards the ruling party is changing.



He said the youth and women, in particular, joined in chanting NPP’s songs during last year’s campaign, a marked departure from the early 2000s when even then President John Agyekum Kufuor was hooted at while campaigning.



He said from the investment made between 2017 and 2020, the NPP is poised for a different story in 2024, particularly in the Oti Region, which was until 2018 a part of the Volta Region.



“I can assure you that the NPP’s attitude towards the Volta Region would be more enhanced.



“In 2024, the story may be different.”