We were not drunk – Driver of Range Rover that got crashed at El-Wak traffic light speaks

A man who has identified himself as Mr Atta, has said that contrary to reports that occupants of a Range Rover vehicle that crashed with another at the traffic light at the Lands Commission Headquarters in Accra were drunk is false.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in a telephone interview to refute the claims as had been shared by some Twitter users, and which informed a story produced by GhanaWeb, the man explained that the smell of alcohol as was reported from their car, was from a broken bottle of alcohol.



He explained that, together with his wife and her sister, they had gone for a party and were headed back home when they were involved in the car accident.



“We went our Friday night with my wife, my wife’s sister, and my wife’s sister’s friend. So, we went for a program and after the program, we were coming home to drop my wife’s sister’s friend at 37 for her to pick a car to her house. After the program, the drink they gave us from the program, it was hard liquor, and we don’t take hard liquor so what we did was that we took it, that we’d take it home because we paid for it, but if somebody comes to ask that they want it, we can give it to them.



“So, on the way coming, when we go to the El-Wak Traffic Light, there was car in front of us and we were behind that car, moving in the same direction together. And I was the one driving the white Range Rover. Before we knew it, a car, approaching from the Lands area – from the post office area, hit my side of the car and then our car was just spinning around just like that.



“All the airbags came out and we were just praying, and then we went to hit the pavement and it stopped. That’s why the passenger side also got that damage because it hit the pavement and it stopped,” he explained.



Mr Atta continued his narration by saying that after coming out of the car, and with the advice of some other drivers, he was advised that they all go to the hospital immediately to get checked.



At the hospital, he said, they all went through the required processes there, got into an ambulance that took them to Kokomlemle for a scan, before returning to the hospital.



He then insisted that the claims that they were drunk are false because had they been, it wouldn’t have been reeking off them as much as had been reported.



“Nobody arrested us for careless driving… and you can check from the Police Hospital if we came there drunk or if anybody was smelling of alcohol. No! None was drunk in the car.



“The alcohol they gave us, we didn’t drink it. We were taking it home, so it was in the car so when the car got the accident, it got burst into the car. So, if you recall, the reports were that there was alcohol smell in the car, but if somebody is drunk you do not smell it the way it is in the car, so it shows that something got burst in the car,” he added.



GhanaWeb made an attempt to corroborate this account of Mr Atta from the medical officer in charge of the case, but he told our reporter that he was unable to divulge any information about his patient.



