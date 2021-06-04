We wanted a 20% increment in transport fares – Drivers

General News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Commercial drivers have said they were looking at a 20 per cent increment in transport fares.



They believe the recently announced 13 per cent increment is not enough to cover up for the upward adjustments in fuel prices and other operational costs.



“We were hoping for 20 per cent, we didn’t agree with 13 per cent because it is just a peanut,” David Aboado, Public Relations Officer for Concerns Drivers Union, said on TV3’s mid-day news on Friday June 4.



Transport fares in Ghana have been increased by 13 per cent.



A statement issued by transport operators on Wednesday June 2 said this is to enable them accommodate the increase in the prices of fuel.



The new fares take effect from Saturday June 5, the statement said.



“In line with the administrative Arrangement on Public Transport Fares the Road Transport operators have received the prices of various components that go into, the running of, commercial transport services.



“After long and difficult negotiations with stakeholders, a 13 per cent upward adjustment in public transport fares across all category of services has been agreed upon.”