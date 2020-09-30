Regional News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: GNA

'We want peaceful, united Ghana' - Asogli State Council

Agbogbomefia of the Asogli state, Togbe Afede XIV

Awafiaga of Asogli State, Togbe Adzie Lakle Howusu XII has pledged the readiness of the Asogli State Council to work with government for a peaceful and united Ghana.



Togbe Howusu, at a press conference following an attack on the State Transport Corporation (STC) in Ho by some unidentified persons, said the Council did not endorse secessionist activities and would support government to eliminate the 'threat of terror.'



“I wish to let you know that we condemn the act purported to have taken place in this Region by the Western Togoland Group in no uncertain terms.”



The road blocks, the burning of the lorry tyres in various parts of Region, the attack on the Police Station at Mepe and other places, the seizure of police vehicle, and the burning of the STC bus in Ho were criminal acts and government must conduct investigations into them and bring those culpable to book," he said.



“We, therefore, want to state clearly the commitment of Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV and the Asogli State Council to a peaceful and united Ghana, and our preparedness to collaborate with government to ensure peace in the Volta Region and the country at large,” Togbe Howusu said.



The Council urged the Government to deal with the perpetrators decisively, according to the law, to serve as deterrent to others.



Unidentified persons Tuesday dawn attacked the Intercity STC in the Ho Municipality and set some buses ablaze.



Mr David Owusu Acheampong, a driver, told the Ghana News Agency that he was sleeping in one of the busses at about 0200 hours when he heard gunshots.



He said the gunmen ordered him to lie prostrate when he tried to exit the vehicle.







Mr Acheampong said two gunmen also assaulted the security man and demanded keys to the facility.



He said he heard gunshots while fleeing the scene, adding that about a dozen gunmen set one bus ablaze and damaged a second one.



Mr Richard Ahiafor, Regional Manager of the STC, said the arsonists demanded the keys to the office in an apparent attempt to destroy the whole yard.







He said the incident was reported to the Police and National Security adding that service had been called off until further notice.



Military and police personnel had cordoned off the area when the GNA visited the yard.





