We’ve to forget about galamsey fight if Jinapor fails - Expert

Regional News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Sustainable development expert Michael Ebo Amoah has opined that the current Lands Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor would have to do his best in putting an end to stop galamsey once and for all.



He said the first attempt made in ending galamsey was unsuccessful because the challenges were several.



According to him, the political in fighting the menace has been the major impediment and for the new Minister to admit that is good.



He was speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He said governments for, fear of losing power, give up the fight in combating galamsey, which has destroyed several water bodies in Ghana.



Mr. Ebo Amoah did not mince words in alleging that party executives of both the NPP and the NDC engage in galamsey depending on who was in power.



He said even with the community mining, some party executives are fronting for people who later abandon the laid down procedures in protecting the environment.



He stressed the need for the appropriate authorities to discharge their duties without any compromise especially the security agencies.



He called for the decentralisation of state institutions across the regions to ensure effectiveness.



He also called for the review of the community mining policy because people are hiding behind it to engage in galamsey.



He further asked authorities to use technology in fighting galamsey, adding, the new Minister should look at these things and work with them.



He added that if the new minister fails, then we should forget about it.