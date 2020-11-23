Politics of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

We’ve the men to stop ballot box snatching – Bryan Acheampong

Bryan Acheampong, Minister of State at the Interior Ministry

The Minister of State at the Interior Ministry, Bryan Acheampong, says adequate security will be provided on December 7 to ensure that every voter is protected to vote peacefully.



Addressing thousands of supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party at a rally in Nkawkaw Constituency as part of the two-day campaign tour of President Akufo Addo in the Eastern region, Bryan Acheampong said the Interior Ministry has the men to stop acts of intimidation and snatching of ballot boxes.



“The economists say we have the men to change the economy. We the security too want to assure the nation that we have the men to protect you and the ballot. We have the men! We have the men! I want to repeat we have the men. No voter will be intimidated. The peace and security enjoyed under the leadership of President Akufo Addo will continue during and after the election. The ballot will be protected to ensure that nobody intimidates us to snatch the ballot box from us. We have the men”.



Ghana will hold presidential and parliamentary elections on Dec. 7 to elect a president and 275 legislators.



In all, 12 candidates including an independent candidate are contesting the Presidential seat, however, the contest is mainly between the incumbent President and New Patriotic Party candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President and National Democratic Congress’ John Dramani Mahama.



This is the third time the two political opponents will be contesting the presidential election.



Mahama won in 2012, while Akufo-Addo defeated him in the 2016 polls.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.