Wednesday, 24 February 2021

We've settled all debt owed ECG - Peter Amewu

Former Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu

Former Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu has announced that the government of Ghana has paid all debt it owed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the last four years.



He added that the power supply company now owes the Government of Ghana an amount of GHC400,000,000.



“I also want to use this opportunity to announce to Ghanaians that as today, Ghana government has fully paid its debt that it owes ECG including the debt from the municipal, metropolitan, district, ministries have been fully paid by the ministry of finance.”



“ECG is currently owing Ghana Government an amount of GHC400,000,000 which is yet to be reconciled,” he stated.



John Peter Amewu made this known when he appeared before the Appointments Committee in Parliament to be vetted as the Railways minister-designate Wednesday, February 24, 2021.



He also noted that during his tenure of office as the Energy Minister, he together with the cabinet rolled out an Energy Recovery Programme to avert any power shortages issues in the country



According to Mr Amewu, more than 60 to 65% of the country's energy generations are 'running on gas together with Akosombo' for stable distribution of power across the country.



