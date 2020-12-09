Politics of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

We’ve seen our smoothness level, we lost - Independent Candidate

play videoJacob Osei Yeboah is a running-mate for an independent presidential candidate

Mr. Jacob Osei Yeboah (JOY), the running-mate of independent presidential candidate Isaac Asiedu Walker in the 2020 presidential polls says they have accepted defeat.



According to him, they have seen their smoothness level and from what they have gathered, they can’t win the 2020 polls.



He was speaking on the ‘Ballot Box’ on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



JOY stated that “we have seen our smoothness level. So far, we have accepted defeat. There is no indication that we can win the polls. We have admitted that we can not make a difference or win.”



He advised the two political parties to stop declaring themselves as winners because the EC has not declared.



He admonished all the parties to accept the outcome and the will of the people to prevent any form of tension or chaos.



When asked which of the parties they will support should the race go into a runoff, he said they would have to think deeper before they support any of the two parties.



He said there is no difference between the two parties because they are just different just by the name.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.