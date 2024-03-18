We’ve secured additional capacity to improve internet connectivity – MTN

General News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Leading telecommunication company MTN Ghana has announced that it has secured additional operational capacity from its international partners.



According to the firm, this measure has improved internet connectivity in the wake of internet disruptions caused by submarine fiber optic cable disruptions.



Ghanaians have since March 14, 2024, experienced disruption in internet connectivity, a situation that has affected both individuals and businesses.



Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, will appear before Parliament on Monday, March 18, to brief the house on measures taken by the government to resolve the current internet challenges in the country.



The National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced it will take five weeks to restore smooth internet connectivity.



But MTN Ghana, in its latest update, assured its customers of exploring all options to ease the data challenges currently being experienced.



Below is the full update:



We would like to express our gratitude to you for your patience and understanding during the ongoing network disruptions. We are happy to inform you that we have secured additional capacity from our international partners, which has resulted in an improvement in your data experience.



We understand the inconvenience the current situation may have caused you and assure you that we are working hard to resolve the issue as soon as practicable. Rest assured that we are exploring all options to ease your data challenges.



We will continue to keep you updated as we make further progress towards the full restoration of services.