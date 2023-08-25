We’ve over 2,755 uncollected Ghana cards in Kintampo North Municipality – NIA

Regional News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Municipal Manager for the National Identification Authority (NIA) in Kintampo North Municipality has invited residents in the municipality who have registered for their Ghana cards to come and receive them.



He stated that some people had registered with the municipality but had yet to receive their identification cards.



He said that they still have over 2,775 Ghana cards and pleaded with the owners to come and get them.



He also said that some people come to their offices to put pressure on them when they need the cards for emergency situations.



That was wrong, he said, and he encouraged those whose cards were ready to come collect them.



Meanwhile, he has urged people who have not registered for the Ghana card to do so now that the NIA has resumed the process.



The NIA has announced that free registration and issuance of Ghana Cards for first-time applicants aged 15 and up would be resumed.



A statement issued by the NIA said the exercise will be held in 8 of the 16 regions.



According to the NIA, it has received 484,000 blank cards from its technical partners hence the decision to resume the registration exercise.



“The resumption of this registration exercise has become possible due to NIA’s receipt of 484,000 blank cards from its technical partners, Identity Management Systems II Limited (IMS II) and CalBank PLC following an initiative by the Ministry of Finance. By this development, eligible Ghanaians who have not yet registered for the Ghana Card can do so,” the NIA said in a statement.



The exercise it added will be done in two phases.



Phase one will be a restricted registration limited to Public Sector Workers on the Government of Ghana (GoG) Payroll which will run for ten days.



It will start on Monday, 28th August 2023, and end on Friday, 8th September 2023.



“The second phase will begin on Monday, 11th September 2023 for all Ghanaians aged 15 years and above who have not yet applied for the Ghana Card. During Phase Two, Ghanaians wishing to replace their lost, stolen, or damaged Ghana Cards or to correct their names or dates of birth may do so in accordance with law at any of the NIA’s 286 Operational Offices nationwide offering free registration.”



A special mobile service has also been adopted for households with five or more members who wish to acquire the Ghana Card to bring the NIA team home to be registered at a fee.



“These services allow households with five or more Ghanaians and organisations with 50 or more Ghanaians to request registration services at a specified home or location at a fee. The Household Registration costs GH¢150.00 per applicant while the Institutional Registration costs GH¢100.00 per applicant along with logistics fees,” it added.