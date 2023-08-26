'We've not lived up to expectation', tell Ghanaians the truth - Nana Obiri Boahen to NPP

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has asked the Akufo-Addo administration to partly admit its actions have led to the economic challenges Ghanaians are facing.



According to Nana Obiri Boahen, although the National Democratic Congress is not an option when it comes to the development of the nation, the governing New Patriotic Party under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has to share the blame when it comes to the difficulties that the citizenry are going through.



He cited that he expected the railway network in Ghana to be effective after 7 years of President Akufo-Addo's reign but if the railway sector is still challenged, then the government cannot absolve itself.



"We have not lived up to expectation but don't compare the NDC to us. Because, in 2016, the expectation, the anxiety, the willingness of Ghanaians who trooped to the polling stations; we have indeed done well but we haven't met everything Ghanaians want," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show.



He further scolded the government for blaming almost everything on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia/Ukraine war and asked them to tell Ghanaians the truth.



"Please, you can't do that. You are dealing with Ghanaians; you are dealing with Ghanaians! When something doesn't go well, you say it," he admonished.



Nana Obiri Boahen however strongly believed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the right presidential material to improve the lives of Ghanaians, so pleaded with the NPP delegates to elect him as flagbearer of the party.



Watch video below:



