We’ve not been selective in paying contractors - Roads Minister

The Minister-designate for Roads and Highways, Mr. Kwesi Amoako Attah has stated that the current administration has been fair in paying contractors.



The former minister who has been appointed to the same ministry told Parliament’s Vetting Committee that the government do not discriminate in paying contractors.



He was responding to a question asked by Haruna Iddrisu, the Ranking Member on some claims of selective payment of contractors.



He was asked the assurances he would have for contractors who are continuously borrowing that they will be paid.



In responding, the nominee said he will not sit before the committee and say all contractors have been paid on schedule even though the government in the past, four years, has made great effort to pay all contractors.



He said it’s not in the interest of the government to delay payments because of the huge interests accrued as a result.



He explained that the contractors are supposed to be paid within 90 days, and great efforts have been made from time to time to get that done.



Some of his questions asked focused on the country’s road networks, what needs to be done to improve same, and how contracts are being awarded, as well as some abandoned road projects.



