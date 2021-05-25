We’ve no doubt you’ll excel in your new office – Samira celebrates Pobee

Politics of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The wife of the Vice President Samira Bawumia has congratulated Ms Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee on her appointment as the new Assistant Secretary-General for Africa in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations (DPPA-DPO) of the United Nations.



Mrs Samira expressed confidence that Ms Pobee will excel in her new office adding that she had made Ghana proud.



“Congratulations H.E. Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee on your well-deserved appointment! You have made Ghana proud & we have no doubt that you'll excel in your new office,” Mrs Samira posted on Facebook.



