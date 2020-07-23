General News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: Daily Guide Network

We've invested ¢3.2bn in Free SHS - Finance Minister

Ken Ofori Atta - Finance Minister Ghana

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta says the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration has invested about Ghc 3.2 billion in the implementation of the Free SHS.



He said that has benefitted some 1.2 million Ghanaian children at the Senior High School level.



According to him, as a result, there has been a Ghc 2.2 million in savings to parents.



He made this known on the floor of parliament on Thursday as he presented the 2020 Mid-year budget review.



In addition, he said the government has also invested Ghc 1.6 billion in the creation of jobs for about 100,000 youth through the flagship NabCo programme.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.