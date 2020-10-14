General News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

We’ve initiated 1,011 SHS projects since 2017- NAPO

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh , Education Minister

As part of efforts to improve the education sector in the country, the Ministry of Education has revealed it has embarked on 1,011 infrastructural project initiatives in Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country since 2017.



According to the Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, 492 of the projects had been completed, with the rest at various stages of completion.



He adds that some of these projects which were initiated by the government were by Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).



The minister said 135 were initiated by the World Bank-funded Secondary Education Infrastructure Project (SEIP), out of which 107 had been completed, while the remaining 33 were by the Kuwaiti Fund, of which three had been completed. Daily guide reported



He listed the completed projects to include three-, six-, eight-, 12- and 18-unit classroom blocks, amounting to the creation of 84,600 new seats arising out of 222 new classroom blocks.



“Other projects include washroom facilities, rehabilitation works and structures such as assembly halls and laboratories,” NAPO said.



NAPO also announced that beginning 2020/21 academic year, no student would be required to pay utility bills.

