We’ve got a solid case but you cannot force us to go to court - Ras Mubarak

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak

Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak has slammed persons forcing the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to go to court over the presidential election results.



The legislator said they are not late in going to court and in going to court you have to do so based on facts and figures put together.



He stressed it would be within their own time to go to court and would not be pushed by anyone to rush to court.



The NDC MP maintained the 2020 polls were rigged in favour of the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He alleged the Electoral Commission through a grand scheme rigged the polls in favour of candidate Akufo-Addo.



“The NDC would not be pushed into going to court by anybody. We believe we have a solid case. We believe the EC rigged the polls through their grand scheme. Ghanaians rejected the NPP. The NDC won the elections but it was rigged in favour of the NPP. Our case is very solid and just as our flag bearer had said, we will do everything within the laws of Ghana. We will apply the law and believe the facts are on our side. The people of Ghana rejected the NPP resoundingly.”



He revealed the team auditing the pink sheets have completed their work and the party’s leadership will consider either going to court or use other legal means to seek redress.





