General News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

We’ve gone to court over Domelevo’s locks but can’t do anything about lynched grandma - Vim Lady slams govt

Afia Pokuaa is unhappy with the govt's handling of the Kafaba case

Broadcast journalist, Afia Pokua, has bemoaned the government’s lax approach in dealing with the culprits involved in the lynching of a 90-year-old woman at Kafaba.



Vim Lady as she is popularly known, is unhappy that the issue of the murdered woman appears not to be a priority for the government.



According to her, the government has relegated the issue to the background and is rather fixated with locking up the office of the Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo.



She claimed that Deputy Attorney-General, Godfred Odame has gone to seek permission to prevent Domelevo from accessing his office.



The UTV presenter wondered why the government is not channelling the same effort and resources into closing down witches’ camps in the country.



Afia Pokua said the actions of government suggest that the country has normalized witch camps.



“Deputy Attorney General Godfred Dame has gone to court for them to lock Domelevo’s office. Meanwhile a 90-year-old woman has been stoned to death at a witches camp. Minister of Gender and Social Protection says there’s nothing they can do. Are you kidding?



“We are legitimizing witches camp in Ghana. We seem to say that it’s normal in the North. Is the North not part of Ghana?. Why can’t the AG got to court and get them to close down the camps. Witch camps are human right abuse. What is CHRAJ doing?. As a country what are we doing. You are there sipping team and locking Domelevo’s office,” she lamented.



So far, five individuals suspected to be among the gang that killed the old woman have been arrested by the police.



A police report indicates that they were going to be put before court Thursday, July, 30, 2020.





