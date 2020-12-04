General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

We’ve gone past Mahama’s one million job promise – NPP

NPP National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said that former President Mahama’s promise of a million job creation for the youth is just a backward statement when the NPP has already created over two million jobs for the youth.



In a press conference held by the party at Alisa Hotel, the National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye said: “We asked candidate Mahama to tell us what he did for the youths of this country when he was President. He says he is going to create one million jobs in four years then he is talking about 250 jobs in a year. We have gone past this stage. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has created 2,550,010 jobs. We don’t want mediocre performance. We have gone past that”.



He furthered that Mr. Mahama could not be trusted considering the fact that when he had the opportunity to create jobs, he stated that he was no magician to provide jobs.



“When he [Mahama] was asked jobs by graduates, you will recall that he said he was not a magician to provide jobs. Today you are promising jobs. When you were given the opportunity you said you were not a magician. Today you don’t have that opportunity and you are now promising jobs. This is a scam. He lacks the credibility”, he added.



The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vowed to create one million jobs if elected President in the December elections.



In 2016, however, the then President John Mahama said that the unemployment rate, especially among the youth, was high because many of the unemployed graduates were not skilled, indicating that he is not a magician to put money in their pockets.

