We've found two of his shoes - Christian Atsu's agent updates on rescue efforts

Nana Sechere, the UK-based agent of Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu has provided an update on the whereabouts of the Ghanaian international who has been missing since Monday, February 6, 2023.



Christian Atsu and his Hatayspor club technical director, Taner Savut, have both been missing since Monday, February 6, 2023, following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit south-central Turkey and Syria.



A day later, another story broke that the former Chelsea winger had been pulled out of the debris, but Taner Savut was still on the ground.



However, the report about Atsu's discovery was later recanted after Hatayspor Board Member Mustafa Zat stated that the information was false.



The conflicting reports about the player's whereabouts became a major source of concern, prompting his agent, Nana Sechere, to go to the grounds and help locate Atsu.



Nana Sechere after visiting the site where Atsu's building was located has shared that the player is still missing but they have "found two pairs of his shoes."



He added that despite the vigorous search for the Ghanaian international, he has still not been found after being trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building for nine days.



Read the updates from Christian Atsu's agent below:



"It has been 9 days since the earthquake and we still have not located Christian. I am at the quake site in Hatay with Christian’s family. The scenes are unimaginable and our hearts are broken for all the people affected.



During my time here we have been able to locate Christian Atsu’s exact room location, and we have found two pairs of his shoes.



Yesterday we received confirmation that thermal imagery was showing signs of up to 5 lives, however, I am told that the only real confirmation of life is through sight, smell and sound, and unfortunately we were not able locate Christian.



This is a difficult situation and we are extremely grateful to all the Turkish and foreign rescue teams, local civilians and volunteers for their efforts and response in rescuing survivors. However, we urgently need more resources, including a translator, on the ground.



Things are moving incredibly slow and as a result of that many rescues are being delayed, and lives are being lost due to the lack of resources available to the workers. It is unfortunate that the club is not on the ground with us, side by side, in the search for Christian.



Their position and influence, accompanied with their local knowledge would be extremely helpful. We implore the President of the club and mayor of Hatay, Lütfü Savaş to provide additional resources to speed up the rescue efforts as a priority," the post read.













