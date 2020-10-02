Politics of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

We’ve detected duplication of identification numbers in one-day registration exercise - EC

The EC experienced some challenges with the exercise

The Electoral Commission says it has discovered the duplication of some voter identification numbers in the one day voters registration exercise.



A statement issued by the electoral body explained the error has been corrected and all affected applicants will be contacted and issued with new ID cards.



It said the biometric and biographic details of the affected applicants are intact.





