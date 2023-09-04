We've crossed all the red lines for a coup - Asiedu Nketiah

General News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that the country has crossed all the red lines that led to military takeovers in the past under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



According to Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the only reason there has not been a coup under this current administration is because of the country's past experiences.



Speaking in an interview on C TV on Friday, September 1, 2023, Asiedu Nketiah added that the level of corruption and the gross incompetence of the Akufo-Addo government could have easily led to a coup but for Ghana’s history and the ordeals people went through under military dictatorships.



“All the red lines which have, in the past, led to coups in Ghana have been crossed. But because the country has learnt its lessons, the consequences (of bad governance) seen in the past are not what we are seeing today.



“And so, we are hanging on because of the lessons we have learnt from the past. But if you look at the coups we have had in the past and reasons given for them, this government has done worse,” he said in Twi.



He further explained that the reason why the military leaders in the past took their guns to remove civilian leaders was because they felt it was the last resort.



The NDC national chairman added that the amounts of monies that were seen in the bank accounts and properties of the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, could have easily led to a revolt by the youth or a military takeover in the past.



Watch the interview below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch Mintah Akandoh passionately call for legislation on organ transplantation on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











BAI/AW