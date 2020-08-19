General News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

We’ve completed some E-blocks, 16 Mahama hospitals – Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana and John Mahama

The Akufo-Addo government never abandoned projects started by the Mahama administration, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said at a virtual town hall meeting held at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 at which event he launched a government website for tracking all public infrastructure projects – www.deliverytracker.gov.gh.



“Contrary to the propaganda, the evidence is that we have also completed or working to complete many projects that our government inherited,” Dr Bawumia said.



He said, for example, that some of the 200 E-blocks the government inherited from the Mahama administration, have been completed while the rest are being worked on.



“Contrary to propaganda, in addition to what we have done, we have also completed several health projects that we inherited from the previous government,” the Vice President noted.



“Out of 30 infrastructure projects inherited, we have completed 16 of them including 10 polyclinics and 2 district hospitals. There is also ongoing construction of another 9 district hospitals.”



Dr Bawumia’s comments come hours after the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Mahama, said in the Volta Region that his party will continue and complete all abandoned projects with a focus on job-creation if voted back into power in the December 7 polls.



Mr Mahama was addressing party supporters in the Keta Constituency on Monday, 17 August 2020.



According to Mr Mahama, the country has had enough of the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration and its ways of governing the nation.



He, therefore, called on Ghanaians not to give the current NPP administration a second term in office.



“No more four years of Nana Akufo-Addo”, he said, adding: “We’re sick and tired”.



“Sick and tired of the corruption. Sick and tired of the family-and-friends [government].



“Sick and tired of the hardship.



“Sick and tired of the abandoned projects.



“Sick and tired of no infrastructure.



“Sick and tired of high borrowing,” Mr Mahama said.



“NDC is coming back to power and all the projects we started that have been abandoned, we’ll come and continue them and finish them.





