We’ve completed several health projects inherited from NDC Gov’t – Bawumia

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has denied claims that the Akufo-Addo government has abandoned all projects started by the erstwhile John Mahama administration.



He described such claims as propaganda, insisting the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has completed several projects in the health sector that it inherited.



According to him, 16 out of 30 projects inherited from the past National Democratic Congress (NDC) government have so far been completed. Dr. Bawumia said this during his presentation at a Government Town Hall Meeting and Results Fair held at the Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra on Tuesday.



“Out of the 30 infrastructural projects that we inherited from the previous government in the health sector, we have completed 16 of them,” he touted.



“These include 10 polyclinics, two district hospitals. There’s also ongoing construction of another nine district hospitals.”



He continued: “We completed the upgrading of the Tamale Teaching hospital, we completed the ongoing construction of the offices of the Ministry for Health and regulatory bodies, we completed the Ga East Municipal Hospital.”



The Vice President added that government is committed to delivering infrastructural development in every part of the country.





