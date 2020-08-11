General News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

We’ve cleared debts left by Prof Opoku-Agyemang - NAPO

Minister for Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, making the comments in Parliament

Minister for Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has painted a bleak picture of the state of affairs in the education sector at the time his predecessor, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, left office in January 2017.



The current Education Minister described bills left by his predecessor as "huge."



Dr Prempeh, who is also MP for Manhyia, made the revelation in a statement presented to Parliament on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, on education reforms and teacher education since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) assumed office.



“We met huge outstanding bills under the leadership of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as Minister of Education, on key supplies for education service delivery. There was outstanding bill of approximately GH¢9 million on Capitation Grant, GH¢4 million on Feeding Grant for Special Schools, GH¢14 million on exercise books to basic schools, and GH¢4 million on the supply of school uniforms among many others.



“Moreover, there were delays in the disbursement of Capitation and Feeding grants for Special Schools affecting the effective operation of the schools. Within the period, Government has cleared all the arrears and ensured timely release of Capitation and Feeding grants for Special Schools” he said to loud cheers from the Majority benches of the House.



Dr Prempeh has on previous occasions criticised his predecessor, who is currently the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2020 General elections for her handling of the Education Ministry.



In his statement, Dr Prempeh touched on other initiatives and reforms rolled out by the NPP government in the education sector, including teacher training, staff promotion, the teacher licensure regime, infrastructure investments, a legal and regulatory framework, improvements in the Technical, Vocational Education & Training (TVET) subsector and several others.





