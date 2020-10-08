Regional News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

We trust your words, you delivered as Education Minister – Afosu Chief to Naana Jane

The Chief of Afosu in the Abirem constituency of the Eastern Region, Nana Kofi Owusu Amoh III says he and his people trust the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) to put Ghana back on the track of development when it returns to power.



According to the chief, his community saw lots of development during the rule of the erstwhile John Mahama administration.



“When ex-President John Mahama nominated Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman I was not surprised because we know what she did while she was a Minister. When our School was constructed I remember that Prof. Naana Opoku Agyeman then the Minister of Education wanted to elevate it to the status of a Technical College of Education. I remember that it got to a time that she was advertising for a Principal for the school but unfortunately the NDC was voted out of water. So we believe that all the things you’re telling us today will be implemented when you win power.



“What I want to add is that just as the sinner who hanged next to Jesus on the cross said remember me when you enter your kingdom, we all so say the same. If you come to power remember the good people of Afosu and come to our aid,” Nana Kofi Owusu Amoh III stated when the NDC Running Mate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman called on him at his palace.



The NDC Running mate is currently on a tour of the Eastern region.





