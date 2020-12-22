General News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

We suspect foul play in the death of our chief who died in a guest house - Queen mother

The chief passed away in a guest house at Koforidua

The queen mother of Akyem Chia Nana Ntiamoah Boadiwaa Chia III says the traditional authority suspects foul play in the death of their Kontihene, who was found dead in a guest house in Koforidua.



Contrary to media reports that the traditional leader, Eric Osei Ansere, had taken a lady to the guest house to have sex with her, the queen-mother refuted that.



According to her, the scene did not depict any act of sex as reported by some media houses.



She told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5. Fm that the traditional authorities suspect he was murdered.



The traditional leader was found dead in a guest house in the Eastern Region.



The deceased is said to have arrived at the guest house with a young lady on Saturday, December 19, 2020.



His lifeless body was however found in one of the rooms the next day at about 12pm, while the lady, believed to be about 25 years, was nowhere to be found.



According to the Effiduase District police, the owner of the guest house, Mr William made the report to the police on Sunday after a cleaner found the man lying lifeless in the room.



Reacting to the report, the story does not add u and believes the police would investigate the matter to its logical conclusion.



She also disclosed the late chief who was sick went to Koforidua to seek medical treatment.



She said the chief had some medical condition which he was treated for but had been better.

