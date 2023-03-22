We stood up against US$1.65 billion Aker-AGM-GNPC - Minority sets the record straight

General News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The minority in parliament has set the record straight following a publication that suggests that the side of the house has been silent on the decision by AGM; a sister company of Norway-based AKER Energy, to pull out of the US$1.65 billion transaction with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).



According to the deputy minority leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, the minority stood up when AKER tried to sell the AGM south deep water Tano block, insisting that it was not of value and was risky.



He however added that they feel vindicated for standing against the AKER/AGM Oil block deal which the NPP Government nearly paid over $1 billion for.



“The minority in parliament stood up when Aker tried to sell the AGM south deep water Tano block, we stood up and spoke and we will never betray the people of Ghana.



“…we want to basically let the people of Ghana know that we stood up. We continue to stand up, when it came to the issue of Aker basically coming to parliament to water down our take as a country and to reduce the power of the regulator the Petroleum commission, we spoke about it. We insisted it was wrong and today we know it; AKER has basically been dilly dallying the people of Ghana and has not developed our fields. Sadly, we have three development fields,” Mr. Kofi Buah said.





Debate on the floor of Parliament on 6th August 2021 vindicates NDC on the AKER/AGM DEAL. The NDC Minority warned the NPP that the SDWT oil block was valueless and risky. pic.twitter.com/nGxIFJ9qM7 — Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah (@ArmahKofiBuah) March 22, 2023