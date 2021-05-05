We stand with the school - GeyHey PTA sets records straight on why Muslim student was refused fasting

General News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

The Parent Teacher Association of the Wesley Girls’ Senior High School has expressed shock at what it says is the misinterpretation of the issues surrounding the school’s refusal to allow a Muslim student to fast during the Ramadan.



According to a statement, the school PTA stated that it is quite hypocritical that the impression is being created that the school is discriminating against the faith of one of its students when it is always made clear to all parents that such a rule applies to all students, irrespective of their religious beliefs.



“As parents whose wards are in Wesley Girls and who represent different faiths and beliefs, we all signed the School's undertaking which we received during orientation. The undertaking was clear, among other things about the fact that the School is a Methodist School and that students will have to abide by the School's rules and policies. Importantly the school's no fasting rule is non-discriminatory, affecting students of all faiths in the School,” it said.



Further, the statement stated that while “the parents of the student after the explanation given by the Headmistress left amicably, and with clarity on the school’s reasons for not allowing fasting,” even as “the student in question also indicated she liked the School and chose to remain in the School.”



The PTA has therefore assured the school administration of its utmost support in its stance, stating that they are aware it is based on the right reasons, towards the safeguarding of the health of their wards.



“As major stakeholders in the education of our daughters, we are satisfied that the School's no fasting policy which is based on health reasons is in the best interest of our daughters. We have been informed about past experiences of students who nearly died under such circumstances. We are therefore uncomfortable with any directive that could compromise the health of our daughters whom we have entrusted to the School,” it said.



Also, they have served notice to the general public and the Ghana Education Service to allow the school to operate its rules as it deems fit, without any coercion as it is all being done in the best interest of the students, and not based on discrimination.



“The School should not be forced to compromise its rules and regulations to accommodate students’ individual preferences which border on religion. This is unsustainable.



“We urge the GES to reconsider its directive to the School and all other schools in order to avoid a situation where schools will be inundated with requests by parents and students on their individual religious preferences and practices,” the statement read.



Read the full text of the statement below:



ACCRA, May 5, 2021



STATEMENT BY THE PTA OF WESLEY GIRLS' HIGH SCHOOL, CAPE COAST



